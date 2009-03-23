Open Virtualization Format (OVF) Version 1.0 Published as a DMTF Standard.

Virtual Appliances: "A virtual appliance is a pre-configured software stack comprising one or more virtual machines. Each virtual machine is an independently installable run-time entity comprising an operating system, applications and other application-specific data, as well as a specification of the virtual hardware that is required by the virtual machine. Many infrastructure applications and even end-user applications that are accessible over a network, such as a DNS server, a bug tracking database, or a complete CRM solution composed of a web, application and database tier, can be delivered as virtual appliances. Delivering complex software systems and services as a pre-configured software stack can dramatically increase robustness and simplify installation. Virtual appliances need not be developed and delivered by third party ISVs — the concept is equally useful and often used within an enterprise in which a virtual machine template for a particular service is assembled, tested, and certified by an IT organization and then packaged for repeated, 'cookie cutter' deployment throughout the enterprise.

Commonly, a software service is implemented as a multi-tier application running in multiple virtual machines and communicating across the network. Services are often composed of other services, which themselves might be multi-tier applications or composed of other services. This is known as service-oriented architecture or SOA. Indeed the SOA-type model naturally fits into a virtual appliance-based infrastructure, since virtual appliances are typified by the use of network facing, XML based management and service interfaces that allow composition of appliances to deliver a complete application.

For example, consider a typical web application that consists of three tiers. A web tier that implements the presentation logic, and application server tier that implements the business logic, and a back-end database tier. A straightforward implementation would divide this into 3 virtual machines, one for each tier. In this way, the application can scale from the fraction of a single physical host to 3 physical hosts. Another approach is to treat each tier as a service in itself. Hence, each tier is a multi-VM service that provides a clustered solution. This can provide far greater scalability than just up to 3 physical hosts. Taking the web-front example, a common scenario is to have many web servers, fewer applications servers, and one or two database servers. Implemented as virtual machines, each tier can scale across as many or as few physical machines as required, and each tier can support multiple instances of service VMs....

From the user's point of view, an OVF is a packaging format for software appliances. Once installed, an OVF adds to the user's infrastructure a self-contained, self-consistent, software solution for achieving a particular goal. For example, an OVF might contain a fully-functional and tested web-server / database / OS combination, such as a LAMP stack (Linux + Apache + MySQL + PHP), or it may contain a virus checker, including its update software, spyware detector, etc.

From a technical point of view, an OVF is a transport mechanism for virtual machine templates. One OVF may contain a single VM, or many VMs (it is left to the software appliance developer to decide which arrangement best suits their application). OVFs must be installed before they can be run; a particular virtualization platform may run the VM from the OVF, but this is not required. If this is done, the OVF itself can no longer be viewed as a 'golden image' version of the appliance, since run-time state for the virtual machine(s) will pervade the OVF. Moreover the digital signature that allows the platform to check the integrity of the OVF will be invalid.

As a transport mechanism, OVF differs from VMware's VMDK Virtual Disk Format and Microsoft's VHD Virtual Hard Disk format or the open source QCOW format. These are run-time VM image formats, operating at the scope of a single VM disk, and though they are frequently used as transport formats today, they are not designed to solve the VM portability problem; they don't help you if you have a VM with multiple disks, or multiple VMs, or need customization of the VM at install time, or if your VM is intended to run on multiple virtualization platforms (even if the virtualization platforms claim support of the particular virtual hard disk format used).

Included within the OVF remit is the concept of the certification and integrity of a packaged software virtual appliance, allowing the platform to determine the provenance of the appliance, and to allow the end-user to make the appropriate trust decisions. The OVF specification has been constructed so that the appliance is responsible for its own configuration and modification. In particular, this means that the virtualization platform does not need to be able to read from the appliance's file systems. This decoupling of platform from appliance means that OVFs may be implemented using any operating system, and installed on any virtualization platform that supports the OVF format. A specific mechanism is provided for appliances to detect the platform on which they are installed, and react to it. This allows platforms to extend this specification in unique ways without breaking compatibility of appliances across the industry..."