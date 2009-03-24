W3C XML Security Working Group Invites Public Review of New Working Drafts.

This section provides a summary for each of the eight specifications, linked in each instance to a complete bibliographic reference listing title, editors, URIs, diff-marked versions, etc.

XML Signature Syntax and Processing Version 1.1 XML Signature Syntax and Processing Version 1.1 is a First Public Working Draft of "XML Signature 1.1." This standards track document specifies XML digital signature processing rules and syntax. XML Signatures provide integrity, message authentication, and/or signer authentication services for data of any type, whether located within the XML that includes the signature or elsewhere. Integrity as a property means that "data has not been changed, destroyed, or lost in an unauthorized or accidental manner; a simple checksum can provide integrity from incidental changes in the data. Message authentication is similar but also protects against an active attack to alter the data whereby a change in the checksum is introduced so as to match the change in the data. Given an authentication code/protected checksum, message authentication ensures that tampering with both the data and checksum, so as to introduce changes while seemingly preserving integrity, are still detected. Signer authentication is a property to ensure that the identity of the signer is as claimed; a signature should indicate who signed a document, message or record, and should be difficult for another person to produce without authorization. "Conformance-affecting changes against the previous 10-June-2008 XML Signature (Second Edition) Recommendation mainly affect the set of mandatory to implement cryptographic algorithms, including Elliptic Curve DSA (and mark-up for corresponding key material), and additional hash algorithms. There is currently no consensus about the inclusion of the ECDSA algorithm as mandatory to implement, and the Working Group seeks early community input into what algorithms should be supported. Arguments for and against specific approaches are called out in an editorial note in section 6.1, 'Algorithm Identifiers and Implementation Requirements'. In parallel to this XML Signature 1.1 technical work, members of the XML Security Working Group are developing requirements and designs for a more radically different version 2 of XML Signature.

XML Encryption Syntax and Processing Version 1.1 XML Encryption Syntax and Processing Version 1.1 is a First Public Working Draft of "XML Encryption 1.1." This standards track document specifies a process for encrypting data and representing the result in XML. "The data may be arbitrary data (including an XML document), an XML element, or XML element content. The result of encrypting data is an XML Encryption EncryptedData element which contains (via one of its children's content) or identifies (via a URI reference) the cipher data. When encrypting an XML element or element content the EncryptedData element replaces the element or content (respectively) in the encrypted version of the XML document. When encrypting arbitrary data (including entire XML documents), the EncryptedData element may become the root of a new XML document or become a child element in an application-chosen XML document..." Conformance-affecting changes against this previous recommendation mainly affect the set of mandatory to implement cryptographic algorithms, by adding Elliptic Curve Diffie-Hellman Key Agreement. There is currently no consensus about the inclusion of this algorithm as mandatory to implement, and the Working Group seeks early community input into what algorithms should be supported. Arguments for and against specific approaches are called out in an editorial note in section 5.1, 'Algorithm Identifiers and Implementation Requirements'.

XML Security Use Cases and Requirements XML Security Use Cases and Requirements is a is a First Public Working Draft which summarizes scenarios, design decisions, and requirements for the XML Signature and Canonical XML specifications, to guide ongoing W3C work to revise these specifications. Specifically, the document is intended to summarize use cases and requirements driving revisions to XML Signature Second Edition, XML Encryption, and Canonical XML 1.1. It is not intended to define all possible use cases for these Recommendations, but rather to provide rationale for decisions leading to XML Signature 1.1, XML Encryption 1.1 and XML Signature 2.0 and/or other specifications.This work-in-progress document outlines general principles, elaborating on those expressed for the original XML Security work and then use cases, requirements and design options that impact the design of revisions to the XML Security specifications. This document summarizes a number of scenarios in which the XML Signature and Canonical XML specifications are used, and identifies distinguishing properties of these scenarios. Usage scenarios may fall into the following categories which may have different requirements: (1) Document workflow; (2) Long Term Signatures (several years); (3) Minimal signatures on XML or binary content; (4) Token signing and verification; (5) Web services security. Section 3.3 ('Derived Keys') notes that contrary to the situation in the ASN.1-based world (e.g. S/MIME), there is currently a lack of general support in the core XML Security specifications (XML Signature and XML Encryption), for derived keys. Derived keys are used for a variety of purposes including encryption and message authentication, and the purpose of key derivation itself is typically a combination of a desire to expand a given, but limited, set of key material and prudent security practices of limiting use (exposure) of such key material. Solution requirements and design options are discussed.

XML Signature Transform Simplification: Requirements and Design XML Signature Transform Simplification: Requirements and Design is a First Public Working Draft document outlining a proposed simplification of the XML Signature Transform mechanism, intended to enhance security, performance, streamability and to ease adoption. The design outlined in this document is part of the XML Security Working Group's development of a revised version 2 of XML Signature. "The Reference processing model and associated transforms currently defined by XML Signature Syntax and Processing (Second Edition) are very general and open-ended, which complicates implementation and allows for misuse, leading to performance and security difficulties. Support for arbitrary canonicalization algorithms, and the complexity of the existing algorithms in order to meet various generic requirements is also a source of problems. Current experience with the use of XML Signature suggests that a simplified reference, transform, and canonicalization processing model would address the most common use cases while improving performance and reducing complexity and security risks... This Working Draft is published to solicit early community review of the direction that the Working Group expects to take with version 2; early feedback is welcome. document is expected to be further updated based on both Working Group input and public comments. The Working Group anticipates to eventually publish a stabilized version of this document as a W3C Working Group Note."

XML Security Derived Keys XML Security Derived Keys is a First Public Working Draft document produced by members of the W3C XML Security Working Group; the Working Group expects to advance this Working Draft to Recommendation Status. It defines an XML Syntax and processing rules for use of derived keys within both the XML Signature and XML Encryption frameworks. Key derivation is a well-established mechanism for generating new cryptographic keys material from some existing, original ("master") key material and potentially other information. This document augments XML Signature and XML Encryption by defining XML types and elements necessary to enable use of derived keys in XML security applications. The specification does not define any new cryptographic algorithms, and does not include any additional mandatory to implement algorithms... "In cryptographic applications, it is common to make use of derived cryptographic key material. In these applications, derived keys are used for a variety of purposes including data encryption and message authentication. The reason for doing key derivation itself is typically a combination of a desire to expand a given, but limited, set of original key material and prudent security practices of limiting use (exposure) of such key material. Key separation (such as avoiding use of the same key material for multiple purposes) is an example of such practices. Key derivation has wide use. The key derivation process may be based on passphrases agreed upon or remembered by users, or it can be based on some master keys (and be intended to reduce exposure of such master keys), etc. Derived keys themselves may be used in XML Signature and XML Encryption as any other keys; in particular, they may be used to compute message authentication codes (e.g. digital signatures using symmetric keys) or for encryption/decryption purposes. This specification defines a derived key XML type and associated elements; conformance requirements are specified by way of schema definitions and prose..."

XML Signature Properties XML Signature Properties is a First Public Working Draft in the W3C standards track. It outlines proposed standard XML Signature Properties syntax and processing rules and an associated namespace for these properties. The intent is these can be composed with any version of XML Signature using the XML SignatureProperties element. The properties specified in the document are believed to be broadly useful, but are primarily motivated by use of XML Signature for code signing, and by relevant work in the W3C Web Applications Working Group. The specification is intended to provide building blocks for profiles of XML Signature; specifying detailed processing for individual properties is left to these profiles. The SignatureProperties element defined by XML Signature Syntax and Processing (Second Edition) offers a means to associate property values with an XML Signature. This document defines specific properties that may be used by various applications of XML Signature, without requiring those applications to define such properties on a per case basis. This document defines how these properties are to be specified and processed when used but does not require their use; specifications that reference this document may or may not require their use. The changes proposed in this document would not be a breaking change to XML Signature, but warrant a new namespace for the properties themselves so that they can be used in various versions of XML Signature. For each property, an intended processing model is suggested. However, the details of processing each of these properties will depend upon individual application scenarios, and must be specified in any profile that makes use of the properties defined in this document..."

XML Security Algorithm Cross-Reference XML Security Algorithm Cross-Reference is a W3C First Public Working Draft developed by members of the XML Security Working Group. It summarizes XML Security algorithm URI identifiers and the specifications associated with them. The document is intended to serve as a cross-reference to various commonly used XML security specifications. It does not include any normative requirements of its own. "Various XML Security specifications have defined a number of algorithms of various types, while allowing and expecting additional algorithms to be defined later. Over time, these identifiers have been defined in a number of different specifications, including XML Signature, XML Encryption, RFCs and elsewhere. This makes it difficult for users of the XML Security specifications to know whether and where a URI for an algorithm of interest has been defined, and can lead to the use of incorrect URIs. The purpose of this Note is to collect the various known URIs at the time of its publication and indicate the specifications in which they are defined in order to avoid confusion and errors. This document is not intended as an exhaustive list of all known related identifiers, some of which may have been defined by other standards or specifications. Furthermore, this note is not to be taken as normative regarding the information provided; if information here conflicts with the referenced specification, the specification takes precedence in all cases..."