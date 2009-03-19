Charter Proposed for OASIS Emergency Management Adoption Technical Committee.

[Extracted from the complete text of the Proposed Charter announcement.]

Proposed Charter: OASIS Emergency Management Adoption Technical Committee

(1)(a) TC Name

OASIS Emergency Management (EM) Adoption Technical Committee

(1)(b) Statement of Purpose

The OASIS Emergency Management Adoption TC members will collaborate to provide expertise and resources to educate the marketplace on the value of the Emergency Management OASIS Standards. By raising awareness of the benefits offered by OASIS Emergency Management Standards (CAP and EDXL), the Emergency Management Adoption TC expects to increase the demand for, and availability of, CAP and EDXL conforming products and services, resulting in a greater choice of tools and platforms and an expanded community of EM standards users, suppliers, and consultants.

Since EM adoption is strong in the US and growing in the rest of the world, especially the European Union, the Technical Committee will actively solicit participation from non-US members and help to facilitate providing information promoting CAP and EDXL adoption globally.

The Emergency Management Adoption TC intends to appoint an individual who is an active, voting member of this TC to serve as a liaison to the OASIS Emergency Management TC, to actively communicate the work of the Emergency Management Adoption TC, and to request the assistance of the Emergency Management TC on technical issues concerning specifications. Through the liaison, the Emergency Management Adoption TC is encouraged to bring issues to the Emergency Management TC concerning user needs in improving specifications. The Emergency Management TC is encouraged to bring issues to the Emergency Management Adoption TC concerning the use cases or user scenarios around proposed changes and enhancements to the specification, as well as suggestions for other adoption-related work.

By advancing the adoption of CAP and EDXL, and other OASIS Emergency Management specifications, the Emergency Management Adoption TC will:

Collaborate within the security of the OASIS open process

Maximize message credibility by working on behalf of a vendor-neutral standards consortium

Build on existing market awareness of OASIS as the producer of EM standards

Leverage the combined resources of all participants

Reinforce the benefits of adopting CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM specification, as they are the result of an open, transparent process guided by multiple vendors, communities, and individuals

Openly share content and coordinate program execution with other entities that share a common or similar statement of purpose on a worldwide scope

Actively solicit participation from members outside North America and help to facilitate the provision of information promoting CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM specification adoption globally

(1)(c) Scope of Work

OASIS Emergency Management Adoption Technical Committee activities may extend to any of the following activities:

Provide support for the OASIS Emergency Interoperability (EI) Member Section website

Review and ensure accuracy of CAP, EDXL and any other OASIS EM specification references in commonly used resources such as Wikipedia

Host educational, vendor-neutral webinars

Organize vendor-neutral workshops and tracks at OASIS events and other conferences

Produce OASIS-branded primers, white papers, and position papers, slide presentations, datasheets, and other collateral materials

Develop best practice guidelines

Establish liaisons, according to the OASIS Liaison Policy, with other organizations who may assist in building awareness of CAP, EDXL and any other OASIS EM specifications, and promoting these OASIS Standards in a variety of user communities

Assist in coordinating promotional efforts of members, leveraging activities wherever beneficial

Assist in coordinating press and analyst relations such as briefings, releases, and announcements with the support of OASIS staff and in accordance with the OASIS Media Relations Policy

Work with other OASIS technical committees to mutually promote related work with standards, best practices and other documentation from those TCs.

Encourage and coordinate volunteer efforts to translate the CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM specifications and other committee documents into other languages

Interface with other OASIS TCs to define how CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM specification can be best integrated with other standards to address specific scenarios

Stage interoperability and/or proof-of-concept demonstrations at industry conferences

Support efforts by other organizations to develop active testing and certification programs for conformance, interoperability and reliability

Other projects aimed at increasing adoption as identified by Committee Members

Other activities that are considered appropriate to forwarding the goals of the Technical Committee

The OASIS Emergency Management Adoption Technical Committee will refer suggestions and requests for changes to and clarification of the CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM specifications to the Emergency Management Technical Committee.

(1)(d) List of Deliverables

First best practice issued within six (6) months of formation

First webinar produced jointly with the Emergency Management Technical Committee and sponsored by OASIS

Ongoing maintenance of the OASIS Emergency Interoperability (EI) Member Section website

Additional materials supportive of the above scope

The OASIS Emergency Management Adoption Technical Committee is an ongoing activity with no specific end date for its activities established in advance.

(1)(e) OASIS IPR Mode

Royalty-Free on limited terms

(1)(f) Anticipated Audience/Users

Anyone involved in the implementation of the CAP, EDXL, and any other EM OASIS Standards in their own organizations, including government agencies, public safety organizations and associations, information-development managers, consultants supporting implementations, and vendors providing tools to support public alerts, emergency management and disaster management.

(1)(g) Language

Language in which the TC will conduct business:

English

Additional Information

Non-normative information regarding the startup of the TC, which includes:

(2)(a) Similar Work

Identification of similar or applicable work that is being done in other OASIS TCs or by other organizations, why there is a need for another effort in this area and how this proposed TC will be different, and what level of liaison will be pursued with these other organizations:

The Emergency Management Adoption Technical Committee is closely allied with the OASIS Emergency Management TC. The Emergency Management TC is responsible for the development, maintenance, and enhancement of the CAP and EDXL specifications. As such, the Emergency Management TC concentrates on clearly defining and developing the technical content of the specification. It also supports the work of several subcommittees.

The Emergency Management Adoption TC concentrates on the promotion of the CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM standards to the global user community, helping to encourage adoption of Emergency Management OASIS Standards in additional industries, additional organizations and additional countries. To this end, the Emergency Management Adoption TC's focus is on building public awareness of the CAP, EDXL, and any other OASIS EM standards, educating potential users in these standards and providing documents that enable broader implementation of these standards.

The Emergency Interoperability Consortium (EIC) is a non-OASIS, not-for-profit organization that has been actively working with the OASIS Emergency Management TC to help in identify user requirements and promoting the work of the OASIS Emergency Management TC. The Emergency Management Adoption TC intends to continue this relationship and will coordinate promotional activities with the EIC as appropriate.

The Emergency Management Adoption TC intends to appoint an individual who is an active, voting member of both TCs to serve as a liaison to the Emergency Management TC, to actively communicate the work of the Adoption TC, and to request the assistance of the Emergency Management TC on technical issues concerning the specification. Through the liaison, the Emergency Management Adoption TC may bring issues to the Emergency Management TC concerning user needs in improving the specification.

The Emergency Management TC will be encouraged to bring issues to the Emergency Management Adoption TC concerning the use cases or user scenarios around proposed changes and enhancements to the specification, as well as suggestions for other adoption-related work. The Emergency Management Adoption TC will also identify any related efforts in other organizations and establish appropriate liaisons with these organizations as needed.

(2)(b) First Meeting

The date, time, and location of the first meeting, whether it will be held in person or by telephone, and who will sponsor this first meeting:

1-May-2009 12:00 pm EST as a teleconference call

The TC will use a free conference service for its teleconferences

(2)(c) Meeting Schedule

The projected ongoing meeting schedule for the year following the formation of the TC, or until the projected date of the final deliverable, whichever comes first, and who will be expected to sponsor these meetings:

The Emergency Management Adoption TC plans to hold regular bi-weekly conference calls unless increased work requires more frequent calls. The Emergency Management Adoption TC will decide on a future date for a face-to-face meeting, and will coordinate such meetings with the Emergency Management TC.

(2)(d) Supporters

The names, electronic mail addresses, and membership affiliations of at least Minimum Membership who support this proposal and are committed to the Charter and projected meeting schedule:

Paul Klein, paul.klein@cellcastcorp.com, CellCast Technologies

Art Botterell, ABott@so.cccounty.us, Contra Costa County Community Warning System

Dean Reese, dreese@esi911.com, ESI Acquisition, Inc.

Tim Grapes, tgrapes@evotecinc.com, Evolution Technologies Inc.

Lee Tincher, ltincher@evotecinc.com, Evolution Technologies Inc.

Werner Joerg, Werner.Joerg@ieminc.com, IEM

Thomas Ferrentino, tferrentino@verizon.net, Individual

Rex Brooks, rexb@starbourne.com, Individual

Tom Merkle, Tom.Merkle@lmco.com, Lockheed Martin

Alessandro Triglia, sandro@oss.com, OSS Nokalva

James Trawick, JimTrawick@viaRadio.com, viaRadio Corporation

Patrick Gannon, pgannon@warningsystems.com, Warning Systems, Inc.

Elysa Jones, ejones@warningsystems.com, Warning Systems, Inc.

Jacob Westfall, jake@jpw.biz, Individual

(2)(e) Convenor

The name of the Convenor who must be an Eligible Person:

Thomas Ferrentino, tferrentino@verizon.net

(2)(f) OASIS Member Section

The name of the Member Section with which the TC intends to affiliate, if any:

The Emergency Management Adoption TC intends to affiliate with the OASIS Emergency Interoperability Member Section. The Emergency Management Adoption TC will also appoint a TC member to serve on the Emergency Interoperability MS Steering Committee as defined in the Emergency Interoperability MS Rules of Procedure.

(2)(g) Initial Contributions

Optionally, a list of contributions of existing technical work that the proposers anticipate will be made to this TC:

None

(2)(h) Draft FAQ Document

Optionally, a draft Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document regarding the planned scope of the TC, for posting on the TC's website:

To be provided at a later date

(2)(i) Proposed Specification Title

Optionally, a proposed working title and acronym for the specification(s) to be developed by the TC:

None