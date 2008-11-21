Office Open XML File Formats Published as ISO/IEC 29500:2008 Final Standard.

Part 1: Fundamentals and Markup Language Reference

This Part of ISO/IEC29500 specifies concepts for documents and applications of both strict and transitional conformance.

From Section 8 "[Informative] Overview":

8.1 Packages and Parts: "An Office Open XML document is represented as a series of related parts that are stored in a container called a package. Information about the relationships between a package and its parts is stored in the package's package-relationship ZIP item. Information about the relationships between two parts is stored in the partrelationship ZIP item for the source part. A package is an ordinary ZIP archive, which contains that package's content-type item, relationship items, and parts. (Packages are discussed further in ISO/IEC 29500-2).

A WordprocessingML document contains a part for the body of the text; it might also contain a part for an image referenced by that text, and parts defining document characteristics, styles, and fonts. A SpreadsheetML document contains a separate part for each worksheet; it might also contain parts for images. A PresentationML document contains a separate part for each slide..."

8.2 Consumers and Producers: "A tool that can read and understand a package is called a consumer, while one that can create a package is called a producer. An application can be a consumer, a producer, or both. For example, when a word processor creates a new document, it acts as a producer. When it is used to open an existing document for reading or search purposes, it acts as a consumer. When it is used to open an existing document, edit it, and save the result, it acts as both consumer and producer. Similar scenarios exist for spreadsheet and presentation applications."

8.3 WordprocessingML: "A WordprocessingML package has a relationship of type officeDocument, which specifies the location of the main part in the package. For a WordprocessingML document, that part contains the main text of the document.

A WordprocessingML package's main part starts with a word processing root element. That element contains a body, which, in turn, contains one or more paragraphs (as well as tables, pictures, and the like). A paragraph contains one or more runs, where a run is a container for one or more pieces of text having the same set of properties. Like many elements that defined a logical piece of a word processing document, each run and paragraph can have associated with it a set of properties. For example, a run might have the property bold, which indicates that run's text is to be displayed in a bold typeface.

A WordprocessingML document is organized into sections, and the layout of a page on which the text appears within a section is controlled by that section's properties. For example, each section can have its own headers and footers.

One relationship from the document part specifies the document's styles. A style defines a text display format. A style can have properties, which can be applied to individual paragraphs or runs. Styles make runs more compact by reducing the number of repeated definitions and properties, and the amount of work required to make changes to the document's appearance. With styles, the appearance of all the pieces of text that share a common style can be changed in one place, in that style's definition.

A series of paragraphs can have numbering applied to them via a numbering definition instance or a numbering style. Data in a WordprocessingML document can be organized in a table, a two-dimensional grid of cells organized into rows and columns. Cells and whole tables can have associated properties. A cell can contain text and paragraphs, for example.

Text within a WordprocessingMLdocument can be determined dynamically via the use of fields. Fields consist of field instructions (the text that dictates the field's dynamic behavior) and the field result (the text resulting from the dynamic calculation of the field instructions. For example, page numbers are represented as fields. A hyperlink consists of two pieces of information: the hyperlink itself (the text the user clicks) and the target for the link. Potential targets include external files, e-mail addresses, web sites, and bookmarks within the document itself.

A WordprocessingML document can also contain custom markup, user-defined semantics applied to arbitrary document content.

A WordprocessingML document is not stored as one large body in a single part; instead, the elements that implement certain groupings of functionality are stored in separate parts. For example, all footnotes in a document are stored in one footnote part, while each section can have up to three different header parts and three different footer parts, to support headers and footers on odd-numbered pages, even-numbered pages, and the first page..."

8.4 SpreadsheetML: "A SpreadsheetML package has a relationship of type officeDocument, which specifies the location of the main part in the package. For a SpreadsheetML document, that part contains the workbook definition. A SpreadsheetML package's main part starts with a spreadsheet root element. That element is a workbook, which refers to one or more worksheets, which, in turn, contain the data. A worksheet is a two-dimensional grid of cells that are organized into rows and columns.

The cell is the primary place in which data is stored and operated on. A cell can have a number of characteristics, such as numeric, text, date, or time formatting; alignment; font; color; and a border. Each cell is identified by a cell reference, a combination of its column and row headings. Each horizontal set of cells in a worksheet is called a row, and each row has a heading numbered sequentially, starting at 1.

Each vertical set of cells in a worksheet is called a column, and each column has an alphabetic heading named sequentially from A-Z, then AA-AZ, BA-BZ, and so on. Instead of data, a cell can contain a formula, which is a recipe for calculating a value. Some formulas (called functions) are predefined, while others are user-defined. Examples of predefined formulas are AVERAGE, MAX, MIN, and SUM. A function takes one or more arguments on which it operates, producing a result. For example, in the formula SUM(B1:B4), there is one argument, B1:B4, which is the range of cells B1-B4, inclusive. Other features that a SpreadsheetML document can contain include the following: comments, hyperlinks, images, and sorted and filtered tables.

A SpreadsheetML document is not stored as one large body in a single part; instead, the elements that implement certain groupings of functionality are stored in separate parts. For example, all the data for a worksheet is stored in that worksheet's part, all string literals from all worksheets are stored in a single shared string part, and each worksheet having comments has its own comments part..."

8.5 PresentationML: "A PresentationML package has a relationship of type officeDocument, which specifies the location of the main part in the package. For a PresentationML document, that part contains the presentation definition.

A PresentationML package's main part starts with a presentation root element. That element contains a presentation, which, in turn, refers to a slide list, a slide master list, a notes master list, and a handout master list. The slide list refers to all of the slides in the presentation; the slide master list refers to all of the slide masters used in the presentation; the notes master contains information about the formatting of notes pages; and the handout master describes how a handout looks.

A handout is a printed set of slides that can be handed out to an audience for future reference. As well as text and graphics, each slide can contain comments and notes, can have a layout, and can be part of one or more custom presentations. (A comment is an annotation intended for the person maintaining the presentation slide deck. A note is a reminder or piece of text intended for the presenter or the audience.) Other features that a PresentationML document can contain include the following: animation, audio, video, and transitions between slides.

A PresentationML document is not stored as one large body in a single part; instead, the elements that implement certain groupings of functionality are stored in separate parts. For example, all comments in a document are stored in one comment part while each slide has its own part..."

8.6 Supporting MLs: "The three markup languages described above define the structure of a package that is either a document (WordprocessingML), a spreadsheet (SpreadsheetML), or a presentation (PresentationML). However, there is also a set of shared markup languages used for common elements such as charts, diagrams, and drawing objects...