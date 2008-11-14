W3C Forms New Web Services Resource Access (WS-RA) Working Group.

Contents

W3C has announced the formation of a new Web Services Resource Access (WS-RA) Working Group as part of the W3C Web Services Activity, chartered through June 30, 2010. The WS-RA Working Group will produce W3C Recommendations for a set of Web Services specifications by refining the WS-Transfer, WS-ResourceTransfer, WS-Enumeration, WS-MetadataExchange, and WS-Eventing Member Submissions contributed in March 2006 and August 2008. The five W3C Member Submissions serving as input specifications were contributed (variably) by BEA Systems, Computer Associates, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Intel, Layer 7, Microsoft, Progress Software, Red Hat, SAP AG, Software AG, Sonic Software, Systinet (A Mercury Division), Tibco, WSO2, Xerox. Bob Freund (Hitachi) serves as the WG Chair, and Yves Lafon is the W3C Team Contact.

The WS-RA Working Group is chartered to standardize a general mechanism for accessing and updating the XML representation of a resource-oriented Web Service and metadata of a Web Service, as well as a mechanism to subscribe to events from a Web Service. Because the submitted specifications are relevant to other standardization efforts that rely on resource access and event subscription mechanisms, the Web Services Resource Access Working Group is expected to complete its work in a timely fashion.

"The submitted specifications define SOAP-based mechanisms for interacting with the XML representation behind a resource-oriented Web Service, accessing metadata related to that service, as well as a mechanism to subscribe to events related to that resource. In summary:

Web Services Transfer (WS-Transfer) defines the basic Create, Read, Update, Delete (CRUD) operations against resource-oriented Web Service data. It describes a general SOAP-based protocol for accessing XML representations of Web service-based resources. In particular, it defines how to invoke a simple set of familiar verbs (Get, Post, Put, and Delete) using SOAP, where an application protocol may be constructed to perform these operations over resources.

Web Services Resource Transfer (WS-RT) enhances WS-Transfer operations, through the extensibility points, with the addition of fragment and batched access. It is intended to form a core component of a unified resource access protocol for Web services. The operations described in this specification constitute an extension to the WS-Transfer specification, which defines standard messages for controlling resources using the familiar paradigms of "get", "put", "create", and "delete". The extensions deal primarily with fragment-based access to resources to satisfy the common requirements of WS-ResourceFramework and WS-Management.

Web Services Enumeration (WS-Enumeration) provides a protocol that allows a resource to provide a context, called an enumeration context, to a consumer that represents a logical cursor through a sequence of data items. It describes how to enable an application to ask for items from a list of data that is held by a Web service. In this way, WS-Enumeration is useful for reading event logs, message queues, or other data collections.

Web Services Metadata Exchange 1.1 (WS-MetadataExchange) defines a mechanism by which metadata about a Web Service can be retrieved. When used in conjunction with WS-Transfer, WS-ResourceTransfer and WS-Enumeration, this metadata can be accessed and managed just like any other Web Service resource. It defines how metadata can be embedded in Web service endpoint references, and how Web service endpoints can optionally support a request-response interaction for the retrieval of metadata.

Web Services Eventing (WS-Eventing) allows interested parties to subscribe to a series of notifications from a resource oriented Web Service. It describes how to construct an event-oriented message exchange pattern using WS-Addressing concepts, allowing Web services to act as event sources for subscribers. It defines the operations required to manage subscriptions to event sources, as well as how the actual event messages are constructed.

New publications expected from the WS-RA Working Group include W3C Recommendations for the output specifications of this Working Group. The Working Group may organize the structure of the specifications into one or more documents. A test suite will be created, intended to promote implementation of the Candidate Recommendation, and to assess interoperability between these implementations. Optionally, the WG may produce a primer that includes guidance on the use of the specifications. Optionally, the Working Group may produce new charter for follow-on work on these specifications per the World Wide Web Consortium Process Document.

The WS-RA Working Group deliverables will be based on W3C Recommendations (SOAP Version 1.2, WS-Addressing 1.0, WSDL 2.0, WS-Policy 1.5) and aligned with ISO 29361:2008 (WS-I BP 1.1). However, the Working Group should also consider conformance to the forthcoming profiles WS-I is finalizing assuming they achieve WS-I "Final Material" status before the Working Group completes its deliverables. The WG will work to minimize overlap and maximize composability with other Web Services specifications. In order to avoid disrupting the interoperability of existing implementations, the new Recommendations should remain compatible with protocols and formats that depend on them, and offer a smooth migration path from submission to standard.

The Working Group is expected to demonstrate at least two interoperable implementations of each deliverable during the Call for Implementations step of the set of features not marked as "at risk" for each Recommendation specification.