Web Services Test Forum (WSTF) Addresses End User Interoperability Scenarios.

[December 13, 2008] Web Services Test Forum By Gilbert Pilz and others. From Wikipedia [User Page: Gilbertpilz]. "The Web Services Test Forum (WSTF) provides a framework in which members of the Web Service community can develop interoperability scenarios and test implementations of those scenarios against other implementations. The WSTF does not charge dues and has no central governing authority (i.e. board). The WSTF was patterned by its initial creators (BEA, Fujitsu, IBM, and Oracle) after the SoapBuilders mailing list/community. While its main focus is to test the various Web Service specifications, it also serves as a forum where the entire Web Service community can share ideas and concerns in an open fashion... The WSTF is founded on the following basic principles: (1) Low barriers to participation; (2) No centralized control; (3) Interoperability by consensus; (4) Independent testing; (5) Distributed testing costs... Unlike other interoperability organizations, the work of the WSTF does not center around individual specifications. Activities are organized around the concept of a Test Scenario..."

[December 12, 2008] "New Group Promotes Web Services Interoperability." By Darryl K. Taft. From eWEEK . "A new industry consortium has formed to address the issue of Web services testing and interoperability, with big names such as IBM, Oracle, Cisco and Red Hat leading the way among vendors and end-user organizations such as Ford Motor Co. taking part as well... Karla Norsworthy, vice president of software standards at IBM: "We've been active in implementing scenarios and maintaining IBM product endpoints as well as socializing the benefits within the community and encouraging participation... This [Forum] extends our ability to provide customers with interoperability for Web services-based scenarios. This forum provides us with a way to test for interoperability across product and specification life cycles — so that it is easy for us to verify that a new release or fix pack still interoperates with other vendor implementations. This saves us from needing to bring up copies of products from other vendors in our labs. It also provides a lightweight way to test new scenarios of interest to customers — and a forum to bring the community together to have those conversations. This will give our customers additional assurance on interoperability promises — as well as documented best practices to help them deploy service-oriented solutions in a timely way..."

[December 10, 2008] "WSTF Launch — Why You Should Care." By Chris Ferris (IBM). Blog: "Industry Standards, XML and Web services, Distributed Computing, and Interoperability." — "This past Monday, IBM, with the help of others launched the Web Services Test Forum (WSTF). My colleague from Oracle, Gil Pilz, has written a really nice piece on why WSTF is needed and explains the value that it will hopefully bring to the community... I just realized that Doug Davis also posted an article on WSTF on IBM's developerWorks site. Please do go read that as well! [...] I've been bending a few ears here at the Gartner ADI conference and have heard WSTF mentioned in a couple of contexts, including hearing from at least one prospective member indicating an interest in participating. Gil's explanation should be required reading, but allow me to just weigh in on a couple of key points..."

[December 10, 2008] "Companies Link Up to Test Their Services Against Web Standards." By David Worthington. From SD Times "On Monday [2008-12-08], the Web Services Test Forum (WSTF) went public with its work. Members tested customer-based scenarios where services must function in multi-vendor environments... Thus far, three scenarios are published on the WSTF website, freely available for review. Five more are under development, said Karla Norsworthy, vice president of software standards at IBM. The tests have found that some developers' standards implementations were not properly handling the nuances of some of the scenarios. Interoperability scenarios are proposed by clients and members, and are tested after five members agree to implement them... Anyone anywhere can participate; there is no special labor or traveling. WSTF's work will improve the responsiveness of software makers, enabling them to identify and fix issues before clients find failures..."

[December 09, 2008] "The Web Services Test Forum." By Gilbert Pilz (Oracle). From Gilbert Pilz's Blog: "Articles on Web Services Standards and Specifications With a Focus on Interoperability Issues." — "On Monday (12/8/2008) the creation of the Web Services Test Forum (WSTF) was announced. At first glance the WSTF may seem, as some analysts seem to think, 'yet another web services forum'. On closer examination, though, I think you'll agree that the WSTF represents a radical and innovative departure from business as usual in the interoperability space... If interoperability is a potential issue, the last thing you want to do is leave it until the end of your project. Like any problem, interop issues can be addressed but they usually take a lot more time than 'ordinary' bugs because it is not always clear which implementation is at fault (sometimes it's both, sometimes it's neither). You need to know early on if there are any interoperability problems in the products and technologies you intend to use so you can either get them fixed or re-factor your architecture to work around them... If you are familiar with web services interoperability you are doubtless familiar with the idea of a 'plug fest'. This is where one web services vendor invites a bunch of other web services vendors to a face-to-face meeting where they cross test their implementations over a set of scenarios. On the face of it, this seems a lot like what the WSTF does, but there are a number of key differences [...] The WSTF avoids these problems by creating a forum where any member can propose and create scenarios and any issues can be discussed and diagnosed in a neutral manner. Furthermore, the endpoints for a given scenario (which are listed on the WSTF website) can remain up for as long as the implementer sees fit..."

[December 09, 2008] "Web Services Test Forum Announced." By Mark Little (Red Hat/JBoss). From InfoQueue . "Interoperability has always been one of the key factors pushed by vendors for the need for Web Services standards. There's even an organisation set up to address it. Over the past few years the various Web Services standards bodies such as OASIS and W3C have encouraged (mandated) interoperability demonstrations between heterogeneous vendor implementations before something can even be declared a standard. But one of the problems has always been that implementations change once these interop fests are completed and there is often limited (and ad hoc) approaches to continue to demonstrate interoperability. In recent weeks though we've seen a couple of new initiatives designed to try to bridge the gap... First there was the Apache Stonehenge project... And now there is the Web Services Test Forum (WSTF)... On the basis that Web Services standards and implementations really live or die on their interoperability, the WSTF announcement is a good thing for customers, but only if all vendors agree to abide by it, or customers put it on their check-list of must-haves when selecting a specific vendor..."

[December 09, 2008] "Web Services Test Forum." By Mark Little (Red Hat/JBoss). Blog. "We've been working with IBM and others on the formation of the WSTF. Thanks to Andrew Dinn for the Web Services Transactions scenario work and Alessio Soldano for our WS-Addressing participation. Interoperability is something that I've been pushing for many years and we've always participated in as many of the official standards-based events as we possibly can. We're also members of WS-I and Apache Stonehenge, so you can be assured that Web Service interoperability will remain high on our agenda..."

[December 09, 2008] "Web Services Interoperability May Get Chaotic. New Entrant to the Field May Spark a Battle Among Major Players." By Richard Adhikari. From InternetNews.com . "Fifteen companies, including some leading high-tech vendors, have launched the Web Services Test Forum (WSTF) to speed up Web services interoperability testing among their products.. Paul Cotton, Microsoft's group manager, Web services standards and partners, told InternetNews.com by email that the company has not heard of customer interest in the creation of new, alternative interoperability organizations such as that recommended by the WSTF proposal. 'Microsoft is deeply committed to Web services interoperability, as evidenced by our long-standing involvement in the Web Services Interoperability (WS-I) organization,' Cotton said. 'WS-I is a cross-industry initiative designed to accelerate the development and deployment of interoperable Web services across platforms, applications and programming languages.' Microsoft believes that WS-I provides a proven and open organization and process that best suits its customers' needs, Cotton added. WS-I, the Web Services Interoperability Organization, is an open industry organization chartered to establish best practices for Web services interoperability for selected groups of Web services standards..."

[December 08, 2008] "Web Services Test Forum (WSTF): Bridging the Gap Between Promises and Reality." By Doug Davis (IBM). From IBM developerWorks . Also in PDF format. "SOAP-based Web services have come a long way since their creation many years ago. Recently, the number of new specifications being developed has slowed quite a bit, and this is allowing the community time to settle down and take a closer look at the base infrastructure that has been developed. Have the promises of Web service interoperability been met? Do the Web service specifications really work out of the box as they should? This article addresses these questions and introduces the Web Services Test Forum (WSTF). WSTF is a new community-based forum aimed at addressing interoperability issues with Web services... This article uses the term Web services as a synonym for SOAP, but the WSTF is actually not limited to just SOAP-based Web service testing. There is nothing that would prevent the WSTF to extend its testing into other Web service testing. For example, the WSTF would allow, and even encourage, the testing of domain-specific uses of SOAP/Web service. Testing of REST/Web services would also be allowed and will likely take place in the not too distant future. The WSTF isn't just about SOAP-based interoperability testing — it's about Web service interoperability testing, and the community itself will decide what that means over time... The WSTF was formed to focus on ensuring that issues with the interoperability of the WS-* set of specifications are found and addressed before customers see them. The structure of the WSTF also provides for a much broader benefit to the Web services community at large. By providing a common testing ground and location for sharing ideas, the WSTF can fill some of the gaps in the community and open development aspects of Web services. The WSTF can provide a forum where someone can speak to all types and sizes of players within the Web services community. The organizers of the WSTF have tried hard to ensure that the WSTF is focused on technical discussions with limited room for politics — hopefully, this will continue..."

[December 08, 2008] "Here Comes WSTF." By William Vambenepe (Oracle). Blog. "A new Web services-related industry body has been announced today: WSTF (Web Services Test Forum). More details about it from Infoworld. My employer (Oracle) seems to be one of the drivers (along with IBM) but I am not personally involved. A lot of hand-wringing, of course, about its relationship with WS-I. Which is understandable if you consider what WS-I was originally supposed to deliver (profiles, sample applications and testing tools). But not if you consider what it has actually delivered that is relevant (a couple of profiles, some time ago). WSTF could also be compared with the SOAPBuilders Yahoo group, but since that group has seen only two emails messages so far in 2008 (last one dated April 2nd), it seems safe to consider it dead. It would be interesting to know why that is though (it used to be pretty active in the early days) and what lesson WSTF may learn from it. Another effort you may want to compare this to is the Microsoft Web Services Protocol Workshops Process. It's too early to tell, but they may turn out to be more closely related than meets the eye... I noticed this innocuous-sounding sentence in the press release: 'As an open community, WSTF has made it easy to introduce new interoperability scenarios and approve work through simple majority governance'. You may wonder why this is important enough to figure in the press release. I interpret it as a dog whistle call (heard only by those to whom it is intended) for the WS-I board... The current test scenarios seem to focus on fixing the interoperability mess that is WS-Addressing. I assume more will soon be added to test the different WS-* specifications out there. It will be interesting to see what direction WSTF takes after that. Will the payloads of the test messages be obvious dummy payloads (so that the focus is on testing the implementation of the WS-* protocols)? Or will they start to include real payloads (e.g. real purchase orders from real enterprise applications)? [...] This could become an interesting tussle between vendors as well as between vendors and buyers. Alternatively, of course, WSTF could turn into a test of how much difference there is between a 'standard' and a publicly specified and interop-tested interaction scenario..."

[December 08, 2008] "IBM, Oracle, Red Hat Form Test Bed for Web Service Interoperability." By Charles Babcock. From InformationWeek . "IBM, Oracle, Ford Motor, Red Hat, Tibco Software, and other companies have banded together to form the Web Services Test Forum. It will seek to establish interoperability among products built to existing standards. It also will seek to establish interoperability between products built to emerging standards, before those standards have been finalized. Dan Toth, manager of enterprise architecture at Ford: '[WSTF] will play a key role in accelerating interoperability for Web services standards by not waiting for Web services standards to be approved before initiating testing based on customer scenarios'... Toth said Ford has already experienced some difficulties in implementing Web services with business partners and suppliers. As upgrades occur to operating systems and other parts of the infrastructure at Ford, the changes break an existing Web service that ties Ford to a business partner. While such instances were rare, Toth said, 'our widespread use of Web services is only just beginning. As we get more Web services with partners, we will need more interoperability' that can last through the lifecycle of an application or piece of enterprise middleware, including its bug fixes and upgrades'... Asked if the formation of the forum was a challenge to slow-moving standards bodies, Oracle's Harris said standard setting was 'a bit of a push/pull process with standard-setting organizations.' Many Web standards have only recently been minted and are 'still immature.' The forum will be trying to establish best practices in implementing standards, which is sometimes a gray area in standards formation... [IBM's] Norsworthy said the forum hopes nontechnology vendor members, such as Ford, continue to join the group..."

[December 08, 2008] "Is the WSTF One Web Services Forum Too Many?" By Paul Krill. From InfoWorld . "Vendors including IBM and Oracle are launching an industry organization Monday [2008-12-08] for Web services interoperability, despite the existence of another Web services interoperability group with many of the same members... [WSTF] will use customer-based scenarios to validate interoperability in a multi-vendor testing environment, according to a statement from WSTF. Customers and vendors can dynamically test applications against implementations to ensure interoperability. Testing is intended to help delivery of higher quality products and open standards specifications to simplify integration and improve interoperability... Also on the list of the 15 current members are such companies as Active Endpoint, Cisco, Ford Motor, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Red Hat, and Tibco. But some of these same companies, including IBM, Oracle, Fujitsu, Hitachi, and Tibco, are also members of the Web Services Interoperability Organization (WS-I), formed in February 2002 also to promote Web services interoperability..."

[December 08, 2008] "Web Service Test Forum Launched by Vendors." By Rich Seeley. From SearchSOA.com . "... The [WSTF] forum, which is also open to corporate users and has Ford Motor Co. as an initial member, will validate interoperability in a multi-vendor testing environment... WSTF seeks to bridge the gap between Web services that technically adhere to standards but may not interoperate in real-world applications. Just because a Web service is based on standards such as SOAP and WSDL, as well as the newer messaging and security standards, that doesn't automatically mean they will play well with others... [IBM's] Norsworthy said WSTF will be more agile and lightweight than the official WS* standards bodies, including OASIS and W3C, so it can be more responsive to customers' needs..."