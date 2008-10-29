Microsoft 'Geneva' Framework Supports SAML 2.0, WS-Federation, and WS-Trust.

Introducing Geneva: An Overview of the "Geneva" Server, CardSpace "Geneva" and the "Geneva" Framework, by David Chappell:

Claims-based identity is a straightforward idea, founded on a small number of concepts: claims, tokens, identity providers, and a few more... When a digital identity is transferred across a network, it's just a bunch of bytes. It's common to refer to a set of bytes containing identity information as a security token or just a token. In a claims-based world, a token contains one or more claims, each of which carries some piece of information about the user it identifies...

Claims can represent pretty much anything about a user. In this example, for instance, the first three claims in the token contain the user's name, an identifier for a group she belongs to, and her age. Other tokens can contain other claims, depending on what's required. To verify its source and to guard against unauthorized changes, a token's issuer digitally signs each token when it's created... But who issues tokens? In a claims-based world, tokens are created by software known as a security token service (STS).

In a typical scenario, an application working on behalf of a user, such as a Web browser or another client, asks an STS for a token containing claims for this user (step 1). This request is made using the standard protocol WS-Trust. (In fact, support for WS-Trust is one of the defining characteristics of an STS.) This request is authenticated in some way, such as by providing a Kerberos ticket, a password from the user, or something else. The request typically contains both the name of the user for whom this token should be issued and a URI identifying the application the user wishes to access. The STS then looks up information about the user and the application in a local database (step 2). As the figure shows, this database maintains account information and other attributes about users and applications. Once the STS has found what it needs, it generates the token and returns it to the requester (step 3)....

Claims, tokens, identity providers, and STSs are the foundation of claims-based identity. They're all just means to an end, however. The real goal is to help a user present her digital identity to an application, then let the application use this information to decide what she's allowed to do... For example, a Web browser or other client acting on behalf of a user gets a token for a particular application from an STS that's owned by some identity provider (step 1). Once it has this token, the browser or client sends it to the application (step 2), which attempts to verify its signature. If this verification works, the application knows which STS, and thus which identity provider, issued the token. If the application trusts this identity provider, it assumes the claims in the token are correct and uses them to decide what the user is allowed to do (step 3)...

While claims-based identity does specify important aspects of these interactions, such as how tokens are requested from an STS, this approach explicitly omits defining other things. For example, the claims-based approach doesn't mandate any particular format for tokens. It's common today to use tokens defined using the XML-based Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), but this isn't required. Any token format that an application and an STS agree on can be used.

While the "Geneva" Server adds quite a bit to its predecessor AD FS, including a full-fledged STS, it also supports all of the functions of its earlier incarnation. For example, as mentioned earlier, the "Geneva" Server allows using WS-Federation to provide identity federation for passive clients (i.e., Web browsers). Unlike AD FS, however, the "Geneva" Server also supports using the SAML 2.0 protocol for this purpose, as mentioned earlier. Supporting this alternative protocol, which has been embraced by the Liberty Alliance and others, allows Windows systems with the "Geneva" Server to work with a broader range of identity federation products...

CardSpace "Geneva" is the second version of Microsoft's CardSpace technology. The basics are the same as in the original, with enhancements that reflect what CardSpace's designers have learned since its first release... When a user selects a card, CardSpace "Geneva" requests a token from an STS at the corresponding identity provider. But how is the connection made between the card seen by a user and this STS? The answer is that each association between a card and an identity provided by some STS is represented by an information card.

An information card is just an XML file, and as the figure shows, each one represents a relationship with an identity provider. This relationship lets the user get tokens from the identity provider for use with applications willing to accept these tokens. The information card contains everything needed to find the right STS at the right identity provider, then request a token for the identity this card represents. The card doesn't contain any claims, however; these are all maintained by the identity provider. The sole purpose of the information card is to store the information needed to find the right STS and request a token for a particular identity. A user selects a card (a visual representation) that's associated with an information card (an XML file) that contains all of the information needed to request a token (a signed group of bytes issued by an STS)...

Another challenge for information card-based identity is supporting roaming users. Many of us use a desktop computer at work, another one at home, and a laptop while we're traveling, yet we'd like to present the same digital identity from all of them. To allow a user to roam among these different machines, CardSpace provides a card export feature. This option allows copying information cards onto an external storage medium, such as a USB key. The cards can then be installed onto other machines, letting a user request security tokens from identity providers in the same way whether he's using his home computer, his office computer, or his laptop in a hotel room. To guard against attacks, exported information cards are encrypted using a key derived from a user-selected pass-phrase. This ensures that even if the storage medium is lost, only someone who knows the pass-phrase can decrypt the cards it contains...

Yet another issue that CardSpace "Geneva" must address is revocation. Once an identity provider has issued an information card to a user, how can that card be revoked? In the simplest case, the identity provider itself might wish to stop issuing security tokens based on this card. Perhaps using this identity provider requires a paid subscription, for example, and the user hasn't kept up his payments. Revocation in this case is simple: the identity provider just stops honoring requests for security tokens made with this card. Every request carries a unique CardSpace reference, so it's easy for the identity provider to identify requests made with cards it has revoked...

Why can't the user act as her own identity provider, requesting tokens from an STS installed on her own machine? The answer is that, by using the self-issued identity provider that's part of CardSpace "Geneva", she can. Using the self-issued identity provider changes a number of things, such as how much trust an application can place in the claims this provider issues, but the mechanics remain much the same... When the user selects the card associated with this identity, the CardSpace "Geneva" identity selector requests a SAML token from the local self-issued identity provider, then sends that token to whatever application the user is accessing. The claims in this token are fixed — users can't add to them —and they include basic information such as the user's name...

An STS provides tokens containing identity information, while an identity selector helps users choose which tokens they'd like to use. Yet both are pointless unless applications are modified to accept and use these tokens. The goal of the "Geneva" Framework is to make it easier to do this, helping developers create claims-aware applications.

The "Geneva" Framework provides built-support for verifying a token's signature and extracting its claims. Each claim is extracted into an instance of the "Geneva" Framework-defined Claim class, providing a consistent way for developers to work with a token's information. This class's properties include things such as: (1) ClaimType, indicating what kind of claim this is. Does the claim contain a user's name, for example, or a role, or something else? Claim types are identified by strings, which are typically URIs. (2) Value, containing the actual content of the claim, such as the user's name. (3) Issuer, which specifies the identity provider this claim came from. In other words, this is the entity asserting that this claim is true. Along with helping developers create claims-aware applications, the "Geneva" Framework also provides support for creating a custom STS..."