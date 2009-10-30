OASIS Public Review: Content Management Interoperability Services (CMIS) v1.0.

CMIS Specification Section 2. Domain Model presents the CMIS Data Model (Repository, Object, Object-Type, Document Object, Folder Object, Relationship Object, Policy Object, Access Control, Versioning, Query, and Change Log) and CMIS Services (Common Service Elements, Repository Services, Navigation Services, Object Services, Multi-filing Services, Discovery Services, Versioning Services, Relationship Services, Policy Services, and ACL Services).

"CMIS provides an interface for an application to access a Repository. To do so, CMIS specifies a core data model that defines the persistent information entities that are managed by the repository, and specifies a set of basic services that an application can use to access and manipulate these entities. In accordance with the CMIS objectives, this data model does not cover all the concepts that a full-function ECM repository typically supports. Specifically, transient entities (such as programming interface objects), administrative entities (such as user profiles), and extended concepts (such as compound or virtual document, work flow and business process, event and subscription) are not included.

However, when an application connects to a CMIS service endpoint, the same endpoint MAY provide access to more than one CMIS repository. How an application obtains a CMIS service endpoint is outside the scope of CMIS. How the application connects to the endpoint is a part of the protocol that the application uses. An application MUST use the CMIS 'Get Repositories' service (getRepositories) to obtain a list of repositories that are available at that endpoint. The Repository Identity MUST uniquely identify an available repository at this service endpoint. Both the repository name and the repository identity are opaque to CMIS. Aside from the 'Get Repositories' service, all other CMIS services are single-repository-scoped, and require a Repository Identity as an input parameter. In other words, except for the 'Get Repositories' service, multi-repository and inter-repository operations are not supported by CMIS..."

From Section 2.1.2 Object

"The entities managed by CMIS are modeled as typed Objects. There are four base types of objects: Document Objects, Folder Objects, Relationship Objects, and Policy Objects

A document object represents a standalone information asset. Document objects are the elementary entities managed by a CMIS repository.

represents a standalone information asset. Document objects are the elementary entities managed by a CMIS repository. A folder object represents a logical container for a collection of 'file-able' objects, which include folder objects and document objects. Folder objects are used to organize file-able objects. Whether or not an object is file-able is specified in its object-type definition.

represents a logical container for a collection of 'file-able' objects, which include folder objects and document objects. Folder objects are used to organize file-able objects. Whether or not an object is file-able is specified in its object-type definition. A relationship object represents an instance of directional relationship between two objects. The support for relationship objects is optional, and may be discovered via the 'Get Type Children' service.

represents an instance of directional relationship between two objects. The support for relationship objects is optional, and may be discovered via the 'Get Type Children' service. A policy object represents an administrative policy, which may be 'applied' to one or more 'controllablePolicy' objects. Whether or not an object is controllable is specified in its object-type definition. The support for policy objects is optional, and may be discovered via the 'Get Type Children' service.

Additional object-types MAY be defined in a repository as subtypes of these base types. CMIS services are provided for the discovery of object-types that are defined in a repository. However, object-type management services, such as the creation, modification, and deletion of an object-type, are outside the scope of CMIS.

Every CMIS object has an opaque and immutable Object Identity (ID), which is assigned by the repository when the object is created. An ID uniquely identifies an object within a repository regardless of the type of the object. Repositories SHOULD assign IDs that are 'permanent' — that is, they remain unchanged during the lifespan of the identified objects, and they are never reused or reassigned after the objects are deleted from the repository.

Every CMIS object has a set of named, but not explicitly ordered, Properties. (However, a Repository SHOULD always return object properties in a consistent order.) Within an object, each property is uniquely identified by its property definition id.

In addition, a document object MAY have a Content-Stream, which may be used to hold a raw digital asset such as an image or a word-processing document. A repository MUST specify, in each object-type definition, whether document objects of that type MAY, MUST, or MUST NOT have a content-stream. A document MAY also have one or more Renditions associated with it. A rendition can be a thumbnail or an alternate representation of the content stream.

Document or folder objects MAY have one Access Control List (ACL), which controls access to the document or folder. A policy object may also control access to the document or folder. An ACL represents a list of Access Control Entries (ACEs). An ACE in turn represents one or more permissions being granted to a principal (a user, group, role, or something similar).

The notion of localization of the objects in the data model is entirely repository specific..."