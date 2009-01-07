Oracle Beehive Object Model Proposed for Standardization in OASIS ICOM TC.

[November 24, 2008] PRO AND CON: The Buzz About Oracle Beehive." By Brian Jackson. From Computerworld Canada . "The enterprise vendor returns to the collaboration space after the 'failure' of OCS 10... the upside and the downside of Beehive... Now Oracle is hoping they've found the collaboration sweet-spot with Beehive. The software doesn't add a new icon to a user's desktop, but rather changes the plumbing behind the enterprise software used on a daily basis. There, it creates a workspace where users can share documents, exchange messages, conference, and make use of social relationship tagging. Beehive is available as both a local program or as a service hosted by Oracle. The license for the on-premises model is $120 per user..."

[November 10, 2008] "The New flex_ws_api and SOAP 1.2 Example." By Jason Straub. "I can now say that I have tested it with a SOAP 1.2 service and I learned a couple of things. Firstly, when setting the content-type header, the action must appear after the charset declaration or you will get an unsupported media type error from the service. Secondly, there may be an occasion where you have base 64 encoded character data and you want to convert that into binary data, for example, providing the ability to download a document. Based on these two findings, I have updated the flex_ws_api code available below to set the content-type header properly and added a function called clobbase642blob that takes in a base64 encoded clob and returns a blob. The services that I tested with are the Oracle Beehive web services. Oracle Beehive 'is a collaborative environment built on a unique model that combines the various communication and coordination services into a comprehensive platform.' You can test these services via an HTTP interface which came in very handy when I needed to know the structure of the SOAP 1.2 envelope that each service expected. The services that I interacted with were the WorkspaceService to get a list of folders in a workspace and the DocumentService to get a list of documents in a particular folder..."

[October 27, 2008] "Oracle Hopes for Some Buzz Around Beehive." Staff. From TipAdept . "Software giant Oracle has built what it hopes will be a new home for corporate worker bees... Dubbed Beehive and introduced at Oracle's recent user conference in San Francisco, the new software aims to let employees team up through electronic workspaces as well as calendar, instant messaging and e-mail tools. Beehive is part of a broader push by Oracle into the hot area of employee collaboration, also called Enterprise 2.0. Beehive isn't on the cutting edge in terms of functionality, says Dana Gardner, president of consulting firm Interarbor Solutions. But by centering the system in back-end computer servers rather than relying heavily on software installed on client personal computers, Oracle could woo customers from Microsoft Outlook by offering a simpler, more flexible alternative, Gardner says..."

[October 2008] Five Ideas: Beehive The Buzz on Oracle's New Collaborative Tool." By Oracle Staff. From Profit Magazine . October 2008. Quotations and testimonials from five sources, including Simon Ellis, EMEA Director of Custom and Product Development, Calsoft Enterprise and Inatech Solutions Limited: "As an organization working in a global delivery model, we needed an efficient and open collaboration framework between locations and time zones. Using Oracle Beehive, we improved project delivery efficiency and cut down on communication / travel costs leading to a increased project margin of more than three percent..."

[September 28, 2008] "Oracle OpenWorld and Thoughts on Oracle Beehive." By Jason Averbook. Knowledge Infusion Blog. "[...] Oracle OpenWorld... The other major announcement was around Beehive, Oracle's Enterprise 2.0 collaborative toolkit. I have seen many blogs and clips about people saying "nothing new, same old thing compared to Twitter and Facebook". One of the things that people forget is that these tools ARE NOT in most enterprises today and organizations are struggling with how to use them. Oracle's foray into this space is very exciting as one of the way's enterprises will adopt Web 2.0 tools is if they are tightly integrated with their daily business applications. Continue to watch Oracle use similar Beehive technology in its future HR/HCM/Talent Management products which will continue to appeal to the enterprise base...

[September 26, 2008] "Oracle Beehive Collaborates With Business Processes." By Cliff Saran. From ComputerWeekly.com . "Oracle's introduction of the Beehive enterprise collaboration platform last week promises to give IT departments the ability to collaborate with customers and suppliers more effectively. The product will allow companies to share data between their ERP systems and e-mail, voicemail, instant messaging systems. Companies can use information in these documents to automatically trigger business processes in their ERP software. For example, Beehive could allow a company to automatically capture e-mails from a customer in its customer relationship management system, or capture address details to automatically update a shipping address. Beehive puts Oracle in a similar position to Google, which is attempting to offer end-users an alternative to Microsoft desktop software. Oracle is not the only company forging links between ERP and groupware software. SAP has developed Duet, which bolts on to Outlook to allow staff to use their Outlook contact address book database for CRM and HR tasks... Ray Wang, vice-president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, says, 'Companies with existing collaboration and e-mail-based approaches might consider limited deployments of Beehive.' However, Wang believes Beehive may find a niche in newer companies that have not standardised on Exchange or Domino. People may not be ready to discard their investment in Exchange, but Beehive's built-in security and ability to integrate with enterprise applications using a SOA may convince some IT directors..."

[September 25, 2008] "Will Oracle's Beehive Sting Microsoft Where It Hurts?" By Dana Gardner. From Linux Insider . "Oracle's announcement of Beehive, its new collaboration suite, signals a shift in enterprise messaging... With Beehive, the next generation of its collaboration suite, Oracle may be sniffing some fresh and meaningful blood in the enterprise messaging waters. The investment Oracle is making in Beehive, announced this week at the massive Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco, signals an opportunity born more by the shifting sands beneath Microsoft Exchange and Outlook, than in any new-found performance breakthroughs from Oracle's developers. Exchange and its coterie is widely acknowledged as coming with an agility deficit and at a premium TCO — but with commodity-priced features and functions. For all intents and purposes, e-mail, calendar, files foldering, and even unified messaging functions are free, or at least low-cost features of larger applications function sets or suites. Enterprises are paying gold for copper, when it comes to messaging and groupware. And then they have to integrate it. Oracle recognizes that as enterprises move from high-cost, low-flexibility client-server Exchange to services-based server-based messaging — increasingly extending messaging services in the context of SOA, network services like Cisco's SONA, Web services, and cloud services — they will be looking beyond Exchange..."

[September 24, 2008] "Oracle's New Beehive: A Shifting Collaboration Paradigm?" By Stewart Mader. Future Changes (Blog). "One of the biggest announcements this week is Oracle Beehive, a new system built from scratch that attempts to tie together multiple communication and collaboration tools within an organization and give teams a central, shared workspace... Here's the kicker: Oracle announced that Beehive will replace its Collaboration Suite tool, which is equivalent to Lotus Notes and Microsoft Exchange. Does this signal a shift in the collaboration paradigm — away from the 'push' structure of email and toward the 'pull' structure of wikis? Dana Gardner thinks so..."

[September 24, 2008] "Some Initial Oracle Beehive Impressions and Projections." By Peter O'Kelly. Blog. "Several of the Beehive scenarios described at OpenWorld over the last couple days (in presentation sessions and in discussions at the Oracle Beehive stations in the cavernous OpenWorld exhibit halls) are similar to IBM Lotus Connections in some respects, e.g., attempting to exploit relationships among information items and people, not just basic capabilities such as document libraries and discussions. I definitely got the impression, over the last couple days, that the initial Beehive user experience is just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of fully leveraging the underlying conceptual model... Oracle Beehive's DBMS-based infrastructure is, imho, a leading indicator of likely future communication/collaboration products from IBM, Microsoft, and other vendors. SharePoint is already SQL Server-based, of course, but its object model is not captured in SQL Server in a high-fidelity model mapping today (SharePoint treats SQL Server as more of a property bag manager, and SharePoint doesn't currently use any of the XML management services in SQL Server). Beehive doesn't fully exploit the native XML management capabilities in Oracle Database 11g, however, since Beehive is for relatively lightweight document management (and Oracle's Universal Content Management, designed for more complex content/record/etc. management scenarios, and based on Oracle's Stellent acquisition, also doesn't fully exploit Oracle Database in this context)..." See also: (1) "Oracle Collaboration Suite 10g Product Center: RIP..." ["I was right about the Oracle competitive imperative part, but I was wrong about OCS; the product was quietly retired today today, replaced by Oracle Beehive..."], and (2) "Oracle Buys IP from Tacit to Boost Beehive Platform."

[September 23, 2008] "Is Oracle Beehive Worth Buzzing About?" By Shayna Garlick. "In a session on Monday [2008-09-22] that went over its allotted time slot as attendees scrambled to ask their questions, Oracle executives Sayan Chakraborty and Terry Olkin explained how the enterprise collaboration software will improve the way organizations communicate and work together. What did they give as Beehive's main advantages? They discussed many — its single point of management, scalability, open platform and security and compliance features like true delete — but really emphasized the workspace feature, which they called the 'pillar concept of Beehive'. Beehive users have both a personal workspace and a team workspace, on which they manage contacts, tasks, calendar, messages, conferencing, documents, Wikis, and instant messages, all from a single point. The application brings all of these content types together and is supported on numerous applications: CalDAV, imap, webdav, xmpp, applemail, outlook, and the iphone, to name a few... But is this something that has been done before? This was the question one session attendee raised, wondering what makes the built-from-scratch Beehive special and different from companies like Microsoft and IBM, who have long been entrenched in collaboration software. Olkin's answer? Beehive plays on Oracle's unique strengths: being 'integrated and secure'. It's not a standalone technology and it leverages the rest of the Oracle ecosystem, he said... Beehive is shipping today — but are all the features included yet? Chakraborty and Olkin answered that everything is available except for web conferencing, which is still in beta and won't be available for a month or two. But beyond that, there is such a long roadmap of features and capabilities that 'Beehive the full product will probably never be done'...."

[September 23, 2008] "Oracle's Homegrown Push to Out-Collaborate Microsoft." By Ashlee Vance. From New York Times . "Collaboration software is all the rage with companies likeMicrosoft, Google, Cisco Systems, I.B.M. and a host of start-ups. The collaboration tag covers technology that helps employees communicate and work together via a single software set. And that's exactly what Oracle has assembled with Beehive. The new package contains applications for e-mail, voice mail, instant messaging, shared calendars, Web conferencing and shared documents. Mr. Rozwat wasted no time arguing that customers will need to buy far less Oracle collaboration software than comparable Microsoft software if they go with Beehive because Oracle has the better bundle. That said, Oracle has made sure that the various Beehive parts can also work with Microsoft's popular Exchange server and Outlook client software. You know, just in case. One of the Beehive features highlighted by Oracle was something called 'My Workspace,' which can be added to Outlook accounts. This lets people store documents, e-mail, recordings of Web conferences and transcripts of instant message chats in a single place. In addition, Oracle showed off the ways in which security policies for certain workers will remain intact across all of the myriad applications, making sure people only see certain types of files..."

[September 23, 2008] "OOW2008 Day 2: Oracle Beehive." By Pawel Barut. Software Engineer Thoughts (Blog). "This day started with Keynote presented by Oracle President Charles Phillips. He spoke about Oracle acquisitions, and more complete portfolio of products that Oracle have now. What caught my attention most was announcement of new product, new collaboration platform Oracle Beehive. It joins features of email, calendar, document sharing, web conference and few more in one suite. What is most important those tools are open, so user can use ex. MS Outlook to access mails or calendar entries. Security is one of the key features. When you share document with others, they can see document in theirs workspace. They can even make local copy of this document. When document is deleted by original author, then all copies of the document become unusable for anyone. This is because all shared documents are encrypted and signed. While opening document there is validation of access rights for document. For me it seems as this is based on technology acquired from Stallent. It seems that this product will try to get market from MS Sharepoint and IBM Lotus..."

[September 23, 2008] "Oracle Beehive: Next Generation of Collaboration Software." By Lucas Jellema. AMIS Blog. "One of the major announcements during Charles Philips' keynote: Oracle Beehive: integrated and secure collaboration platform.The successor to Oracle Collaboration Suite.Targeted at Enterprise Collaboration. And allegedly 'built from scratch in three years'. The demo showed the Outlook Client running against the Beehive server. And not Outlook as we know it — Outlook extended with many collaboration features. Access to Workspaces in which teams collaborate on documents, presentations etc. In a workspace, members have access to joint resources, on line communication (IM/Chat) and on line conferencing. The demo included two clients working in a virtual collaborarion environment — jointly developing a Powerpoint presentation, both making changes. The Beehive software ensure bi-directional synchronization — changes on one client are rapidly synchronized among all members in the workspace... Beehive is open, can be integrated with many different clients (including Outlook) and server components (including Active Directory). It was compared with Lotus Notes - only much more open. Beehive's APIs are standards based (where applicable) and accessible using Java. Beehive wants to address collaboration fragmentation — and challenge the Microsoft offering of Exchange Server, Sharepoint Server and Active Directory..."

[September 22, 2008] "Oracle Unveils Beehive: Executives Announce Integrated Communications Tool." By Charles Phillips and Chuck Rozwat. ZDNet Videos. 6:22. "Integrated and secure." — At Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco [September 2008], Oracle President Charles Phillips and Chuck Rozwat, the company's executive vice president of product development, announced the release of Beehive. Beehive is an open, integrated communications system that includes instant messaging, video conferencing, and e-mail. They explained that collaboration is a snap when users have all their communications in one system and are still able to use any client or infrastructure..."

[September 22, 2008] "Oracle Abuzz Over Beehive Collaboration Platform, Other Updates at OpenWorld 2008." By Barney Beal. From SearchOracle.com . "Oracle president Charles Phillips [...] and two members of the Beehive team dressed in black and yellow demonstrated the new [Beehive] platform, with help from Chuck Rozwat, executive vice president of product development. 'Beehive is a brand new product, built from scratch over the last three years — a new architecture, a new set of products,' Rozwat said. 'Beehive is a collaboration server.' Beehive brings together collaboration channels, like email, instant messages and voice mail and coordination activities, like calendaring and joint tasks, into one centrally administered platform. But since email and calendar applications have been around for years, why spend the time and effort, Phillips asked Rozwat. 'You have those things but you also have what looks like a disease — we call it collaboration fragmentation,' Rozwat said. 'They come with their own database, their own way of managing and identifying users and their own management. From an IT standpoint and from a user standpoint, it becomes a nightmare coordinating what you did in IM with email and calendar. What we've done is integrate it together.' Users can run Beehive virtually, narrowing down hundreds of servers required for something like Microsoft Exchange to a handful. And, companies can integrate it with other Oracle products such as the middleware stack for records management or Oracle applications. The announcement met with some skepticism... Beehive can be run from the user's client of choice, such as Microsoft Outlook, a browser or different calendar clients. It also supports third-party identity management applications. For example, users can create workgroups that people are invited to via Outlook and then share content, like recorded messages, PowerPoint presentations or IM sessions, all stored in the same folder system... Beehive also has administration features like universal delete, which allows users to purge content after the team is finished with it. For example, a Microsoft Word document shared among a group can be deleted from the group folder. But it is also encrypted, so anyone who saved the document onto his or her desktop would not be allowed access. Every action is kept in a log file for audit control. Beehive is generally available now at a cost of $120 per user per license..."

[September 22, 2008] "Oracle's Beehive Buzzes at OracleWorld." By Dawn Kawamoto. From CNET News.com . "Oracle on Monday unveiled a new open enterprise software application designed to improve the way users collaborate and communicate on projects. Oracle's Beehive is a 3-year-old project that the acquisition-happy software giant built from scratch. The goal is to take a company's setup, in which various communication and collaboration software applications from a number of vendors are running on an army of servers, and integrate the offerings into one Beehive system, Charles Phillips, Oracle co-president, said during the company's annual Oracle OpenWorld developers conference here. Beehive seeks to take communication software, from e-mail to instant messaging to chat, and the various security rules, databases and storage that are tied to each product on separate servers, and integrate them with few servers on one platform. For example, one security rule would be set to handle disparate functions across the servers, yet the user interface would appear the same to users, even though they may be using different instant-messaging applications. Collaboration features are also built into the Beehive software, which allow users to add members to their collaboration team, once the new member has accepted the invitation. Once members have been added to the collaboration team, the software will automatically populate their calendar with the team's meetings dates, they will be added to the team's e-mail loop and will be able to share documents, video, and other materials through Beehive's team workspace feature..."

[September 22, 2008] " Oracle Collaborates with Beehive." By Michael Krigsman. ZDNet Blog. "Oracle is showcasing its Beehive collaboration platform at OpenWorld. Oracle's collaboration vision underscores the growing importance of enterprise 2.0-style communication products. By highlighting Beehive prominently in president Charles Phillip's keynote, the company adds fuel to the legitimacy of bottom-up, peer-to-peer social networking... It's fascinating to see how concepts behind consumer-oriented applications, such as Twitter and Facebook, are being adapted to the corporate environment. Because Beehive's features and function aren't new, the central theme involves pulling the pieces together into an enterprise-friendly wrapper... Several observers at the conference that I spoke with were ho-hum about Beehive. Paul Greenberg, noted CRM expert and author, commented the Beehive demo wasn't presented well: 'Although Beehive may have advanced features, the demo didn't show anything we haven't seen over the last 4-5 years'... Paul has an open mind about the possibilities for Beehive, but he was concerned that the demo didn't help users understand why the product is truly unique and innovative. In contrast to my view that Beehive offers an interesting glimpse of the future, Dennis Howlett thinks it's primarily a move against Microsoft..."

[September 22, 2008] "Not Getting Stung By Oracle Beehive." By Roger Smith. From InformationWeek . "One product [at oracle OpenWorld] that immediately caught my eye was the next generation of Oracle Collaboration Suite, Oracle Beehive, which is a marriage of Oracle's familiar Database and Application Servers technologies in a new collaboration suite that provides a range of collaboration services including conferencing, instant messaging, e-mail, calendar, and team workspaces that can be deployed either on premises or in the cloud through Oracle On Demand. Initially introduced on May 8, 2008, the wider Oracle Beehive launch took place the first full day of OpenWorld on Monday, September 22, 2008. Response to the earlier spring Beehive product launch has been both cold and hot... Gartner believes Beehive is unlikely to be any more successful than past efforts. On the other hand, Salim Ansari, head of IT support with the European Space Agency, had a much more positive reaction: 'Oracle Beehive is about to revolutionize the way in which we collaborate and make a lot of the tasks that we take for granted, yet appear to be cumbersome, a lot easier.' Based on those two contradictory responses, I thought I would take a closer look-see by sitting though a few Beehive demos and talking to some Oracle Beehive product managers... Mark Brown, senior director of collaboration business strategy, emphasized that 'Beehive is a new product, not an e-mail platform that's 10 or 15 years old, which allows broader and deeper collaboration than competing products such as Microsoft's SharePoint. It isn't an upgrade to Oracle Collaboration Suite 10.' He said Beehive would be especially useful to companies using other Oracle ERP, Financial, or Telco business apps since users could use high levels of collaboration within their normal workflow... Security is indeed a selling point for Beehive, as I learned from sitting through a product demo with Simon Thorpe, senior solutions consultant, and Andy Peet, Oracle Information Rights Management product manager. Information Rights Management (IRM) is a new form of information security technology that Oracle acquired when it bought SealedMedia and Stellent in 2006..."

[September 22, 2008] "Oracle Sets World Abuzz Over Oracle Beehive." By Jack Flynn and Tara Swords. Excerpt from the official daily newspaper 'Oracle Magazine and Profit'. "Before a packed crowd of customers and partners, Oracle President Charles Phillips on Monday recapped a year of big accomplishments at Oracle and debuted a new product that is already generating buzz in tech circles. Oracle Beehive, a built-from-scratch collaboration application, gives customers a new way to communicate and work together on projects. For example, Oracle Beehive can tie together e-mail clients, instant messaging and chat programs, calendars, voice mail, and conferencing applications behind the scenes so users can more easily share and simultaneously work on documents, e-mails, and multimedia files... Chuck Rozwat, executive vice president of product development at Oracle, joined Phillips on stage to demonstrate Oracle Beehive in action. The two showed how Oracle Beehive users can add members to collaboration groups, collaborate on a presentation simultaneously, and store files of various types in a shared workspace..."

[May 14, 2008] "Oracle Jumps Into the Collaboration Market (Again)." By Matthew W. Cain and Jeffrey Mann. Gartner Research. ID Number: G00158030. "[...] On 8 May 2008, Oracle introduced to market Oracle Beehive, an integrated collaboration suite with e-mail/calendar, team workspaces, instant messaging and other collaboration services. The initial release is intended for Oracle Collaboration Suite (OCS) users, with a wider launch expected later in 2008... After two unsuccessful forays into the collaboration market, Oracle is back with the next generation of Oracle Collaboration Suite. Gartner believes Beehive is unlikely to be any more successful than past efforts... It is logical for Oracle to want a piece of the collaboration market. Collaboration services are being increasingly woven into applications, allowing users to collaborate within the context of the business application. In addition, investments in e-mail, for example, can sell other Oracle infrastructure, such as databases and integration tools. Oracle also wants to thwart Microsoft's effort to make Exchange, SharePoint and Office Communications Server the default suite of collaboration services in many companies. A successful collaboration strategy could increase the value of the Oracle business application portfolio via contextual collaboration, lead to add-on product sales and combat Microsoft's hegemonic interests. Oracle Beehive has some attractive characteristics, such as a consistent object model, tags, Outlook support and Business Process Execution Language (BPEL) workflows. But the company faces an uphill battle in the collaboration market. The business e-mail market has not seen a successful new entrant for 15 years, and most companies are well on their way to standardizing on a suite of collaboration services. Oracle has yet to define an unserved market niche for Oracle Beehive and clarify its positioning with respect to the WebCenter Web 2.0 tool, which includes overlapping collaboration capabilities..."

[May 12, 2008] "Oracle Makes Its 'Enterprise 2.0' Play." By Neil Ward-Dutton. Macehiter Ward-Dutton (MWD) Blog. "Along with an assorted collection of other analysts and journalists, on Friday I sat down for a conversation with Charles Phillips. The invitation to came pretty much out of the blue a couple of weeks ago; the reason was because 'Charles is interested in having a conversation about Web 2.0 trends in the enterprise, and outlining what Oracle's looking to do in that area'... Oracle is relaunching its collaboration offering. The new Oracle Beehive technology is being developed to sit alongside Oracle's existing technology stack as outlined above [Oracle Portal, Oracle Universal Content Management, and WebCenter, together with the underlying Fusion Middleware pieces], and it's not escaped Oracle's attention that if it can make market inroads with an Enterprise 2.0 story, it has a potential follow-on opportunity to displace some of the (very large chunk of) enterprise spending that goes on "heritage" collaboration software product upgrades. The company's Collaboration Suite hardly set the world on fire back in 2002-05: this shows that Oracle is revving up to have another go. But avoiding taking the incumbents on head-on this time..."