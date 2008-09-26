EAS-CAP Industry Group Publishes Profile for the Common Alerting Protocol.

The following excerpts are adapted from the EAS-CAP Profile Recommendation EAS-CAP-0.1

From Section II, (EAS-CAP Industry Group Participants and Activities): "In May, 2008 an ad-hoc Industry Group of EAS equipment manufacturers and other interested parties convened for the purpose of facilitating the incorporation of the Common Alerting Protocol version 1.1 into the national Emergency Alert System (EAS) by devising a workable EAS-CAP Profile and associated technical and procedural recommendations. The Industry Group conducted an initial telephone conference call and thereafter utilized an online forum for the discussion of issues and the drafting of this document.

From Section IV, (Definitions): An EAS-CAP Profile Decoder is "a device or software application that performs one or more of the following tasks: (1) Using the EAS-CAP Profile, converts a CAP alert into the CFR 47 Part 11 Emergency Alert System (EAS) format, commonly referred to as the ZCZC string; (2) Using the EAS-CAP Profile, converts a CAP alert into a text string intended for display as video, or input into a Text to Speech converter, or as input for any other text display; and used in conjunction with an EAS alert.

From Section VI, (Discussion of items omitted or included in the Profile):

A. Included: for rendering of both text-to-speech and video display of EAS alerts from CAP messages, a method to announce and display [...] useful and specific information derived from the CAP message elements that can be used as part of the EAS alert broadcast [rather than generic information derived from the EAS Header Code]

B. Included: both a proprietary and non-proprietary audio format for use with attached audio files. While the non-proprietary WAV PCM audio files are free of any licensing fees, they will be significantly larger in file size than the proprietary, licensed-format MP3 files. This gives the individual CAP network architects the option to choose between low cost or low file size.

C. Not included: methods to originate and render CAP alerts using additional languages for EAS alert use; await forthcoming decisions by the FCC

D. Not included: recommended default values for the CAP Urgency, Severity, and Certainty element values corresponding to each EAS Event Code; leave this to system vendors and clients

E. Not included: definition of requirement for text-to-speech technology in an EAS-CAP Profile Decoder

From Section VII, (EAS-CAP Profile) Best practices which must be observed when encoding CAP messages intended for EAS broadcast... [see the Profile document for details]

From Section VIII, (CAP Message Processing for EAS)

A. One of the main purposes of this Profile is to ensure that CAP messages are rendered in EAS such that duplicate messages can be detected once the message is forwarded in the EAS domain. This means that for a given CAP message, all vendors must emit the exact same CFR 47 Part 11 "ZCZC" string. All characters, starting with the ZCZC header and ending with the hyphen before the LLLLLLLL field, must be identical.

B. Further, the Profile defines the content of the text string used as input to a Text-To-Speech element, or to a video character generator element. While there may be some local user and vendor customization, the intent here is that the generated audio and video is as similar as possible between EAS vendors. This intentional consistency among vendors allows CAP origination software to offer its users a reliable "preview" of what an EAS alert will look and sound like on air, regardless of which vendors equipment is used at the receiving end.

From Section IX, EAS Relay Network Security: While the EAS-CAP Industry Group does not propose to specify relay network or networks for EAS, it does make the following recommendations regarding EAS network security... Section 3.3.2.1 of the OASIS CAP 1.1 Specification includes the W3C recommendation for Digital Signatures and specifies an "enveloped" digital signature as the preferred mechanism for ensuring CAP message authenticity and integrity. The Industry Group recommends the implementation of this technique. This recommendation is not meant to preclude the use of additional methods for encryption and authentication within EAS Relay Networks...

From Appendix B CAP-V1.1 to EAS Validation Criteria: Incoming CAP-V1.1 messages SHALL be subjected to a validation step prior to acceptance for translation to an FCC Part 11 EAS alert. The purpose of this step is to determine whether or not to continue the translation based upon basic syntax and semantic requirements. It is recommended that the EAS-CAP Profile Decoder log any useful information about message validation. This step does not address message authentication. The source will be trusted based upon other authentication steps taken in a different layer of the communication.

Validation Philosophy: In this document we discuss the rules for validation of EAS-CAP Profile messages. There are also assumed rules for basic CAP validation. As of this writing, the "conformance rules" are not part of the CAP 1.1 Specification. There may be conformance rules that are being generated as part of future type acceptance of CAP 1.1 devices. This EAS-CAP Industry Group has wrestled with the issue of strict adherence to the CAP schema versus the potential rejection of a valid alert due to a trivial formatting error. We do not further address the issue of CAP conformance here, other than to say that if there are rules for CAP conformance that affect certification of EAS-CAP devices, then validation based on those rules will be performed first.

Error Signaling Philosophy: We realize that EAS-CAP is a part of the larger CAP community, and that messages that are in error for EAS renderers are not necessarily errors to the CAP community. Therefore, we have taken the following approach: if a message has an error that would be an error to any CAP receiver, we signal an error. If the message is in error only to an EAS-CAP Profile Decoder, we signal acceptance of the message, but do not act on it. Our intent is that the CAP community is not subjected to what they would consider to be erroneous Error messages.

Validation Overview: The CAP-to-EAS message validation procedure described below details the minimum requirements to enforce basic message verification. Specifically, the purpose of this validation step is to: (1) reject improperly formatted, improperly constructed, or damaged CAP messages. (2) ignore messages that do not contain sufficient information for the generation of a unique EAS message. (3) ignore CAP messages that are not intended for EAS translation. Once a CAP message passes the validation step, it may be subjected to an additional set of filters that will decide if a particular alert is to be placed on the air by a particular user...

CAP Required Elements: In the EAS-CAP Profile, we do not require that all CAP-required elements be present. We assume that a processing element in the chain before the EAS-CAP Profile Decoder has verified the format of the alert, and that the authentication scheme has delivered an intact message to the EAS-CAP Profile Decoder.

EAS-CAP Required Elements: "In order to translate a CAP message into an EAS message, another set of optional CAP elements are required. These elements have been defined in the EAS-CAP Profile in order to guarantee consistent translation into an EAS message. These elements of the CAP message are not necessarily required as elements in CAP, but are required by EAS. Some elements are required for proper translation into an EAS message, and thus are included in a specific minimum set of EAS-CAP required elements. Other elements may be considered of lesser importance. Some of these elements will have defined default values..."